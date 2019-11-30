Since the Nintendo Switch is a handheld console, you're bound to be taking it with you to play on the train, bus, long car ride, or just wherever. Even though it's a handheld system, you should protect it from everyday wear and tear, drops, and bumps, because who wants ugly scuff marks all over their Switch? You can get this nice protective case for cheap for Cyber Monday.

The Smatree Hard Protective Case has a frosted transparent back so your Nintendo Switch console color still shines through. It's made of TPU, so it is anti-scratch and has shock absorption to protect it from drops. The case also has an ergonomic design that offers plenty of grip.

The Switch is a hybrid console, as you can play it at home on the TV with the Dock (except Switch Lite), or you can take it on the go in handheld mode. But if you take it out of the house, you'll need to be mindful to protect it from bumps, drops, and other scuffs. That's why a case is handy.

This hard protective case from Smatree is made from a durable TPU material that is easy to get on and off. The TPU also provides you with shock absorption in case of falls, and you don't need to worry about scratches and other scuffs on the surface. If you have a screen protector on your Switch and this case, you're good to go without any worry!

The Smatree case also has an ergonomic design that is comfortable to hold, and gives you extra grip while playing. There is also a kickstand on the back to give you a better viewing angle if you choose to play in tabletop mode, and it feels more sturdy than the built-in kickstand on the Switch itself.

Your Joy-Cons can still detach from the console without having to take the entire case off, which is nice. But you will need to take the case off if you plan to use it in the Dock. Fortunately, it's not that hard to get out.

We love to take our Nintendo Switch consoles on-the-go, so a case like this is a good investment to protect your Switch from any unsightly damage.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.