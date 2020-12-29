Prototype Apple Watch shows off an early build of watchOS

It appears that a prototype Apple Watch has surfaced on the internet. Posted to Twitter by Apple Demo, the Apple Watch is contained inside a security case and features a pre-watchOS 1.0 build of Apple's original software for the Apple Watch. In addition, the software contains Apple's own internal testing apps and development settings.

Prototype Apple Watch with Security Case runs an Internal Pre-WatchOS 1.0 build, complete with internal testing apps and development settings. It's extremely amazing that something like this could still exist; without having been destroyed. #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/WDTWP0NpIp — Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT) December 27, 2020

One of the more fascinating screens on the development software is the "Springboard zoom" app which shows off the Grid layout that eventually became the standard view for apps on watchOS.

My favourite UI development test screen on the Prototype Apple Watch. The "Springboard zoom" app (located in Lisa Tester) shows an interactive representation of the home screen. #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/qF7Ge9qd8D — Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT) December 27, 2020

It is always amazing to see prototypes of Apple's products that eventually form into their released state, and the quality of this one is certainly one of the best seen yet.