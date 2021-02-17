PSA: Don't dive into freezing water to save an iPhone. Obviously.

I can't believe that I need to say this but an iPhone XS isn't worth risking your life for. One British Columbia man would disagree, however, after he reportedly threw himself into freezing water to retrieve his iPhone XS.

First reported by Victoria Buzz and spotted by AppleInsider, the story goes that Roman Czarnomski managed to drop his iPhone into the water when taking photos. He returned the next day to rescue it. And that's exactly what he did.

The iPhone XS apparently continued to work despite spending a day underwater, with Czarnomski saying that it started to vibrate in his pocket when someone who had recorded his death-defying dive sent him the footage.

Apple's iPhone XS has an IP68 water resistance which means it should be good for a half-hour underwater depending on how deep it falls. As we've found in the past though, these ratings can be a little on the pessimistic side.