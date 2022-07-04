What you need to know
- This year, remember to use Fireworks to celebrate the fourth of July.
- iMessage supports a range of effects that can be attached to messages, including Fireworks, Balloons, and more.
This year, try to remember to use iMessage's cool Send with Fireworks feature when wishing friends and family a happy Independence Day. You've probably thought about doing it after the fact, when it's too late. This year's the year you remember!
Apple's iMessage features a few different handy effects that can be added to messages including Balloons, Confetti, and yes, Fireworks. Send a message with Fireworks and the recipient will see a stunning display of colorful fireworks go off right on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
Sending an iMessage with Fireworks is super easy and adds a little flair to what would otherwise be a static and boring message, no matter how fancy your wordsmithing may be.
Not sold on using Fireworks? There are tons more effects to choose from, just select the one that best suits you and your recipient and have at it.
Here are all of the current screen effects and what they do.
- Echo: Have your text duplicate and flood the screen of your recipient.
- Spotlight: Put a literal spotlight on your incoming iMessage.
- Balloons: Sends multi-color balloons expanding and flying up from the bottom right of the screen.
- Confetti: Drops multi-color confetti from the top of the screen.
- Love: A giant heart will appear to expand and pop from your latest iMessage.
- Lasers: Fills the screen with "unce, unce, unce" lasers and sound.
- Fireworks: Sets off multi-color fireworks from the center of the screen.
- Shooting stars: Launches a "the more you know" starburst shooting from the left of the screen, exploding as it reaches the right.
- Celebration: Fireworks and festivities aplenty will appear on your iPhone.
Pretty cool, right? They might not seem like much, but these are the kinds of features that add some much-needed whimsy to our lives. Be sure to follow our iMessage effects guide to get started.
Review: 1More Evo earbuds earn their place amongst the top dogs
1More, a globally distributed audio company recently launched the 1More Evo earbuds — their most evolved in-ear headphones to date. Here are the pros and cons of the new powerful earbuds.
iPhone 14 likely to be a big downgrade from iPhone 14 Pro for this reason
Apple is strongly expected to announce its iPhone 14 lineup this fall and a new report adds fuel to existing expectations that at least two of the new handsets won't get a speed boost.
Editor's Desk: Getting ready for the new MacBook, public betas, and more
It's finally July, which means the new iPhones are just a few weeks away from being revealed. There are many things to get excited about right now, however, including the new MacBook Air.
These USB-C hard drives for Mac can back up or beef up your storage
Here are our favorite USB-C hard drives for Mac. Grabbing an external hard drive is a great way to store backups, music, movies, files, and more!