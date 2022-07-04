This year, try to remember to use iMessage's cool Send with Fireworks feature when wishing friends and family a happy Independence Day. You've probably thought about doing it after the fact, when it's too late. This year's the year you remember!

Apple's iMessage features a few different handy effects that can be added to messages including Balloons, Confetti, and yes, Fireworks. Send a message with Fireworks and the recipient will see a stunning display of colorful fireworks go off right on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Sending an iMessage with Fireworks is super easy and adds a little flair to what would otherwise be a static and boring message, no matter how fancy your wordsmithing may be.

Not sold on using Fireworks? There are tons more effects to choose from, just select the one that best suits you and your recipient and have at it.

Here are all of the current screen effects and what they do.

Echo: Have your text duplicate and flood the screen of your recipient.

Pretty cool, right? They might not seem like much, but these are the kinds of features that add some much-needed whimsy to our lives. Be sure to follow our iMessage effects guide to get started.