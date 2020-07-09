To add insult to injury, they woke up one minute past midnight!

Some people like to make sure that they close all of their Activity rings or, at least, some of them. The Move ring is one that often offers up a good way of telling how active you've been and some Apple Watch wearers have long streaks going. But one poor Reddit user shared a horror story that will stay with me forever – they fell asleep and missed out on the chance to extend their streak by just three calories.

Fell asleep on the couch, woke up 1 minute past midnight. Three calories short of extending my move streak to its 113th day :(

Now sure, this isn't that huge of a deal in the grand scheme of things but life is all about the little joys and achievements. Unfortunately, this Redditor missed out on both of those things by a minute. Or three calories, however you'd like to count it.

This has me thinking – are there any more horror stories like this? Let me know in the comments if you missed out on filling an Activity ring for an obscure reason!

If only to make Redditor DutchBlob feel better.