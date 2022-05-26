Double Fine Productions has brought Psychonauts 2 to the Mac for the first time — all 32GB of it.

The new game, which is available for download from the App Store, requires macOS 10.14 or later, was announced a via press release which also includes the news that the same game is also now available for gamers running Linux, too.

Those looking forward to taking in the Psychonauts 2 experience will have to hand over $59.99 for the privilege, but in exchange, they're going to get a wonderful game that combines "quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies" in a way only Double Fine can create.