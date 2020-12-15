The arrival of iOS 14 Home screen widgets means we've been seeing some great apps take advantage of the new space. Now we can put important information at our fingertips at all times. Weather is a great example of that, with Weather Radar Widget putting radar images where you'll see them.

Because Apple won't allow widgets to update with live data, the app has to automatically refresh its widgets every ten minutes to make sure users have the most recent radar data available to them. It's a limitation Apple put in place, but it doesn't get in the way too much here.

New feature in Weather Radar Widget applies machine learning on series of radar images to estimate the motion of precipitation areas. This movement is then visualised on the widget as arrows showing the way, giving users clear idea of the direction that the bad weather is coming from. The radar image is updated every 10 minutes and covers North America, Europe, parts of South America, Asia and Pacific. "Weather Radar Widget" is available for iPhones and iPads running iOS 14

Weather Radar Widget is available for iPhone and iPad and can be downloaded from the App Store, for free, right now.

It's also notable that, according to Apple's new App Store privacy labels, this app doesn't collect any data about you – good to know!