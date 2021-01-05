Sometimes the most interesting apps are the ones we didn't know we wanted but then wouldn't want to live without. I'd put Twidget into that category because it does one thing – it puts Twitter on your Home screen via an iOS 14 widget.

That's it. That's all it does. And it's pretty good at it, too.

Whether you want to put a full timeline on your Home screen, or just want to see the most recent tweet from your favorite iMore writer, Twidget has you covered.

View your live Twitter timeline right on your home screen with Twidget! Simply login to your Twitter account, and Twidget will do the rest! Twidget provides 3 different widget sizes; each providing different tweet data. Each widget can also be customised using Twidget's 3 themes; light, dark and blue. Each widget will automatically refresh with new tweets. Simply tapping a particular tweet will open it directly in Twitter.

Available as a free download from the App Store, Twidget also offers premium features for a one-time $2.99 fee – or $0.99 per month.

Live Twitter timeline on your iPhone home screen with minutely refresh.

Auto-refreshing timeline.

View a specific user's tweets as well as your own timeline.

Removal of all Ads.

I'd say that's more than worth the $2.99 asking price, wouldn't you?