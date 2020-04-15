Even with the announcement of the new iPhone SE, the Mac Pro has continued to receive some love today. In addition to Apple making the Mac Pro Wheels Kit and Mac Pro Feet Kit available for order, it has also added a new graphics card to those who want to custom configure their Mac Pro.

Apple has added the Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory graphics card to its list of available graphics cards when custom configuring the Mac Pro. The card was originally announced in December of 2019, so it has taken a few months to make its way to Apple's most professional Mac. According to AMD, the card is a great solution for those who are using their Mac Pro for video work.

"The AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPU is designed to help Mac Pro users cut through all types of professional visual content creation workloads with ease. Built on advanced AMD RDNA architecture optimized for performance, scalability and power efficiency, AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPUs provide workstation-class performance for rendering, 8K video playback, video editing and effects, and computationally intensive tasks."

The addition of the Radeon Pro W5700X brings the number of graphics cards available with the Mac Pro to four:

Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory

Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory

Radeon Pro Vega II with 32GB of HBM2 memory

Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory

Customers are also able to, except for the 580X add two of the graphics cards to the Mac Pro. In a press release, Scott Herkelman, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Radeon Technologies Group at AMD, says that the addition of the Radeon Pro W5700X gives customers even more options in finding the best solution to their needs.

"The new Apple Mac Pro provides professionals with leadership levels of performance and memory bandwidth to power high-end creative applications ... With multiple advanced AMD Radeon Pro GPUs to choose from, customers can select the best Mac Pro configuration to tackle the heaviest of workloads, unleash creativity and increase productivity."

Customers can add the Radeon Pro W5700X to the Mac Pro on the Apple Store website starting today. Adding one card increases the price of the Mac Pro by $600 while two cards bring the cost up by $1600.