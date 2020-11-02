Apple-owned Dark Sky, the hugely popular weather app, today received a new update for the first time in around seven months. This update, version 6.8.5, brings with it a couple of new features and the normal array of "stability and performance improvements"

Starting out with what's new, the updated Dark Sky includes support for an extra-large Apple Watch complication so long as your wearable is running watchOS 7 or later.

The update also brings some improvements to location search as well as an icon to tell users when Precise Location is enabled. Just in case they were wondering why their app thought they were four blocks over.

The list of changes reads:

Adds the extra large watch complication with watchOS 7

Improves location search with more suggested and relevant results

Adds a new location icon to indicate when Precise Location is disabled

Fixes an issue that could cause a duplicate forecast page after moving it from Recent Searches to Saved

Includes stability and performance improvements

This update is free for all existing Dark Sky users. Everyone else can pick it up from the App Store right now, priced at $3.99.