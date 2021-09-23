What you need to know
- Readdle's Spark has been updated to take advantage of new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 features.
- Spark on iPad has a new extra large widget, while Focus support has also been added plus more!
Following the release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, popular email app Spark has been updated to include support for a ton of the new features those two releases offer.
Starting on iPad, the updated Spark now includes support for the extra-large widget that was added as part of IOS 15. Your emails and calendar have never been so ... big!
Spark brings two extra-large new widgets for your iPad:
Email and calendar – see your latest emails and upcoming events. You can decide which emails and calendars to display on a widget. For example, you may want to see only Newsletters from one of your accounts and display events only from your work calendar.
Custom widget – we know you love customization, so explore this one. Pick the email categories, accounts, and calendars to show on the widget. Configure both right and left sides of the widget, so you can either see the email list and calendar side by side or have the entire widget for emails (for example, your latest emails from people on the left and Pins on the right).
Alongside the widgets, Spark now fully supports the new Focus mode that was added as part of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, making it easier for you to avoid your email and calendar alerts when you need to.
Quick Notes support has also been added, making it easier and quicker to capture thoughts.
Imagine you want to capture your thoughts on an insightful newsletter you read in Spark. Just swipe up from the bottom right corner of the screen to start a Quick Note. Spark lets you add a link to the original email, so you can easily find it in your Notes later.
All of this is available in the free version of Spark that can be downloaded from the App Store right now for iPhone and iPad.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
