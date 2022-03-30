Reader apps can now link to the developer's website for account creation.

In a news update on the Apple Developer website, the company announced that reader apps can now link their users to the developer's website for account creation and account management. This will allow users of reader apps to create and manage accounts oustide of the app itself.

The types of apps that can take advantage of this are apps that "provide one or more of the following digital content types — magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, or video — as the primary functionality of the app."

Developers who want to learn more about implementing the External Link Account Entitlement for their reader app can check out more information on the Apple Developer website.