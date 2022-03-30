What you need to know
- Apple has updated its policy concerning reader apps on the App Store.
- Reader apps can now link users to devleoper websites for account creation.
- Apps had previously not been allowed to link to an external website for this purpose.
Reader apps can now link to the developer's website for account creation.
In a news update on the Apple Developer website, the company announced that reader apps can now link their users to the developer's website for account creation and account management. This will allow users of reader apps to create and manage accounts oustide of the app itself.
The types of apps that can take advantage of this are apps that "provide one or more of the following digital content types — magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, or video — as the primary functionality of the app."
Last year, Apple announced an update coming to the App Store in early 2022 that would allow developers of "reader" apps to include an in-app link to their website for account creation and management purposes. Starting today, with the update of App Store Review guideline 3.1.3(a), developers of reader apps can now request access to the External Link Account Entitlement. This entitlement lets reader apps link to a website that is owned or maintained by the developer, so that users can create or manage their account outside of the app. Reader apps are apps that provide one or more of the following digital content types — magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, or video — as the primary functionality of the app.
Developers who want to learn more about implementing the External Link Account Entitlement for their reader app can check out more information on the Apple Developer website.
