What you need to know
- ReadKit is an iPhone and iPad app for reading your RSS feeds.
The App Store isn't short of RSS readers but I'm a sucker for a new one. So when developer Balazs Varkonyi reached out and asked if I wanted to check out ReadKit, I couldn't say no. I'm glad I didn't, because it's a pretty cool alternative to some of the big names you might already be using.
If the ReadKit name rings a bell it might be because the app is already popular on Mac – it's been around for about eight years! But now there's an iPhone and iPad app as well.
Like all good RSS readers, ReadKit handles feeds from the likes of Feedly, Fever, Inoreader, Feedbin, and many more. But it also supports Instapaper, Pocket, Wallabag, and Pinboard for read later services as well. That makes ReadKit your one-stop shop for reading content which is pretty great for those who are trying to cut down on the hundreds of apps they have installed.
Among others, notable ReadKit features include:
- All your reading in one place, multiple account support.
- Sync with all major RSS aggregator and read later provider or use it with built-in RSS engine.
- Feed and folder management for RSS services.
- Folder and tag management for Instapaper, Pocket, Wallabag and Pinboard.
- Offline reading and image caching.
- Background syncing.
- Built-in reader mode to extract full content of articles.
I'm told that this is just the start as well, with ReadKit's developer working on "a lot of new features" for future releases.
You can download ReadKit from the App Store right now – it's priced at a very reasonable $3.99.
