Every day, millions of people visit Reddit to learn, be entertained, seek advice, share experiences and participate in the conversations driving culture and content online. And today, we're excited to announce our upcoming integration with Snapchat, which enables Reddit users to seamlessly share their favorite Reddit content with friends in the Snapchat app. Starting Monday, October 14, redditors who have the Snapchat app installed will be able to share their favorite Reddit posts with friends in a Snap! To share Reddit content in Snapchat, redditors simply tap the "share" icon on an image, text or link-based post on Reddit's iOS app and select the Snapchat option. Then, choose a few friends to send the post to, or add it to your Story so all your friends can see it.