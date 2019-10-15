What you need to know
- Reddit users on iOS can now share posts directly to Snapchat.
- Only "Safe for Work" content is available to share.
- Access the feature by selecting 'Share' within the Reddit app.
Reddit for iOS has been updated to allow users to share content via Snapchat. As reported by TechCrunch, Reddit users who have the Snapchat app on their iPhone will be able to select the 'share' feature, and then select 'Share to Camera' with Snapchat.
Over on Reddit's blog the announcement states:
Every day, millions of people visit Reddit to learn, be entertained, seek advice, share experiences and participate in the conversations driving culture and content online. And today, we're excited to announce our upcoming integration with Snapchat, which enables Reddit users to seamlessly share their favorite Reddit content with friends in the Snapchat app. Starting Monday, October 14, redditors who have the Snapchat app installed will be able to share their favorite Reddit posts with friends in a Snap! To share Reddit content in Snapchat, redditors simply tap the "share" icon on an image, text or link-based post on Reddit's iOS app and select the Snapchat option. Then, choose a few friends to send the post to, or add it to your Story so all your friends can see it.
To prevent any inappropriate content being shared, only "Safe for Work" posts will be available to share across the two platforms. Users on Snapchat will see Reddit content in Snaps and stories via new Reddit sticker (below), and by swiping up they'll be able to access the content directly through Reddit if they have the app installed. If they don't, they'll be taken to the app store and prompted to download it.
At launch the feature will support sharing of text, link and image-based posts for iOS. Android support is reportedly coming shortly after.