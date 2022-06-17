Snapchat Plus offers almost nothing for the price of Apple TV+

What you need to know
- Snapchat is working on a new subscription service.
- The company has confirmed Snapchat Plus will feature exclusive and pre-release features.
- Leaks suggest it will cost around $5 a month.
Snapchat has confirmed it is working on a new Snapchat Plus subscription service after the feature was leaked online.
The company told The Verge:
We're doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We're excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community.
It follows leaked screenshots from Alessandro Paluzzi who revealed Thursday that Snapchat is working on a new Snapchat+ plan, which would give users access to "exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features." It includes features to pin favorite conversations, and a special Snapchat+ badge goes on your profile too.
According to the screenshots, the service will be priced at around $5 a month or $50 a year. The service will also show other metrics like your orbit with your BFF, your friend's whereabouts, and how many friends have rewatched your story. Here's a look at some of the exclusive icons. That's it, that's all you'll get, for the same price you could watch every single Apple TV+ show, plus Friday Night Baseball, with new shows being added all the time. I know what I'd rather spend my money on.
Snapchat is one of the best iPhone apps for communication and social networking, particularly among kids and teenagers on devices like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.
Snapchat said last year that it was suffering under privacy changes made by Apple in iOS 14, however, earlier this year its shares rocketed 50% after the company revealed it had overcome the difficulties caused by the changes and had posted a net profit for the first quarter of the year.
