What you need to know
- Snapchat has announced integration with restaurant review site The Infatuation.
- People will be able to see a restaurant's reviews before visiting.
- Only a limited number of cities are supported currently.
Snapchat has today announced new integration with restaurant review site The Infatuation which will allow users of the app to see information about eateries in their area.
The new Snapchat feature is a new layer on the Snap Map, but it'll only be available in specific parts of the world for now including New York, London, and San Francisco.
Today, we're excited to introduce a whole new Map Layer from our partners at restaurant review site, The Infatuation. With this new experience, Snapchatters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Austin, Seattle, Philadelphia, Miami, Atlanta, Denver, D.C, and London can use the Layer to find top Infatuation-approved restaurants nearby. Plus, Snapchatters from around the world will now automatically see Infatuation reviews in Place Profiles in more than 50 cities around the world.
With the new Snap Map layer active, users of the social photo and video app will be able to see "see all of their local top eats and can share their top picks with friends via chat, or add restaurants to their favorites to return back to later–so, whether the night calls for five course fine dining, or just a quick sushi fix, The Infatuation on Snap Map has you covered."
Snapchat is already one of the best iPhone apps at what it does but parent company Snap continues to try to shoehorn other features into it via the Snap Map. The app, which was once just about sharing disappearing photos, is now more similar to Foursquare or Gowalla in a number of ways — including being able to see reviews of restaurants before visiting.
Those who have the latest version of the Snapchat app installed should see the reviews now. Everyone else can download the Snapchat app from the App Store for free now.
