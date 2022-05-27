Snapchat has announced Shared Stories, a feature that is designed to allow people to invite other people to add content to their stories. Unlike the previous Custom Stories feature, Shared Stories allow people who have been invited to then invite their own friends, too.

The idea, it seems, is for some sort of Snapchat thread that includes multiple people who don't necessarily know each other. It's like the seven degrees of Kevin Bacon, but for short-form video, if you will.