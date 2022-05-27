What you need to know
- Snapchat has announced a new Shared Stories feature.
- People can invite others to join their Stories and those people can invite their friends, too.
Snapchat has announced Shared Stories, a feature that is designed to allow people to invite other people to add content to their stories. Unlike the previous Custom Stories feature, Shared Stories allow people who have been invited to then invite their own friends, too.
The idea, it seems, is for some sort of Snapchat thread that includes multiple people who don't necessarily know each other. It's like the seven degrees of Kevin Bacon, but for short-form video, if you will.
Shared Stories is a new iteration of Custom Stories, a product that previously allowed Snapchatters to create a Story and add friends to view and contribute. Now, with our new and improved Shared Stories, Snapchatters who've been added to the group can add their friends as well, making it easier for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of new coworkers to get in on the fun.
Just like other Snapchat Stories, Shared Stories will disappear after 24 hours but there is no chat component. People will be notified if they join a Shared Story that also features someone they've blocked, too.
The new feature comes as Snapchat continues to battle it out with competition from the likes of Instagram, TikTok, and even YouTube. The short-form video space is a lively one right now and this new collaboration feature could be a feather in the cap for Snapchat. It was already one of the best iPhone apps at what it did, but this addition will surely be welcomed by users.
Review: You really ought to check out Catalyst Black for iOS
Catalyst Black is an online multiplayer game that has teams compete against each other to score points and take down opponents. It has both sci-fi and fantasy elements since players can turn into large beasts to do additional damage.
Microsoft could release the inexpensive Apple TV that Apple won't make
Microsoft is reportedly working on a new, inexpensive streaming stick that could not only allow people to stream games, but also video content.
Celebrate 'Stranger Things' season 4 with this cool WhatsApp sticker pack
It's here! After a long wait, Stranger Things season four, volume one is now available to stream on Netflix and you can celebrate with a cool new WhatsApp sticker pack!
Show off your fave pictures with a smart digital photo frame
A digital photo frame is a logical answer to thousands of pictures on multiple devices. We've rounded up the best right here.