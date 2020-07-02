Apple Watch bands are one of the biggest reasons I love my Apple Watch. There's a band for every occasion and a color for every mood. So long you have them of course. And this person likely does – just look at them all!

Redditor u/toxtrepia posted their wall of bands along with a couple of images showing them in all their glory. You'll no doubt spot your own favorites here and I'd wager you'll find some new ones, too.

The comment thread includes interesting points throughout, not least the fact that these are all official Apple bands – no eBay specials here. Thankfully few were bought at full retail price, however.