A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple plans to release a new Apple Watch and MacBooks next year, both with a new design.

In a note seen by iMore, Kuo made the revelation in his latest outlook on Apple's supply chain fortunes. According to Kuo, Apple has enjoyed strong demand in 4Q20. Specifically stating that demand for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max has been better than expected. The same goes for Apple's new iPad Air, and both the Apple Watch SE and Series 6. Kuo says that whilst iPhone 12 and 12 mini saw lower-than-expected demand, overall iPhone sales are beating expectations.

Kuo says Apple's new M1 MacBook range is also performing better than expected, whilst AirPods shipments are down.

Looking ahead, the note states that Apple is expected to release a new Apple Watch in 2021 (no further release date info is given) that will feature "innovative health management functions" and a new design.

Similarly, Kuo says that new MacBook models featuring Apple silicon will be announced in the second half of next year, and these will also feature a new design.

Kuo has previously reported that Apple may release a new mini-LED based MacBook lineup in 2021, expected to feature Apple silicon. Apple announced the first Apple silicon-based MacBooks at its November 'One More Thing' event earlier this month.