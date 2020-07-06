If you're in the market for a new iMac, particularly the 27-inch variety, now might not be the time to place an order. As multiple people have spotted, stocks of the biggest iMac are so short that Apple says you'll be waiting until late-July at best and more likely, September.

Taken at face value the lack of stock could suggest that something might well be afoot. This has been known to happen shortly before a product refresh with Apple preferring not to ship older models to customers when it knows that there's new hotness just around the corner. However, this shortage only appears to be in play in the United States – not elsewhere.