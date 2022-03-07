What you need to know
- Apple is now expected to announce a new Mc Studio product during its March 8 event.
- Rumors have the new Mac Studio being around twice the thickness of the current Mac mini.
- Apple is said to be testing an M1 Max chip as well as a whole new chip inside this machine.
Apple will announce a whole new type of Mac dubbed Mac Studio during tomorrow's online event, according to a new report. Mac Studio will effectively take up the same amount of desk space as the current Mac mini but will be around four inches tall, according to that same report.
Citing people "familiar with the matter," YouTuber Luke Miani and Apple Track report that the machine will be around the same height as two M1 Mac mini devices stacked on top of each other.
It isn't yet clear exactly what Apple silicon this machine will have inside it, although a previous report suggested that Apple was testing both the M1 Max and a "variant of the Apple Silicon chip that is even more powerful than the current M1 Max." That's likely why this machine is taller than a Mac mini — the additional space gives Apple room for more cooling.
The report and accompanying YouTube video suggest we should look forward to a "wide array of IO" and more USB-C ports than are currently available on the current M1 Mac mini
Apple's March 8 event is already looking set to be a big deal with new iPad Air and iPhone SE products coming. Talk of an M2-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro won't go away, either. But the latest rumors point to the Mac being a big part of the event with Mac Studio at the point of the spear. A new display is also rumored, likely aimed squarely at people who by Apple Studio.
Why an Apple Sunday Ticket NFL deal makes sense
Apple could be going all-in on live sports programming, as evidence points to Apple TV potentially becoming the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket.
Review: mophie's magnetic iPhone stand is super portable
Sometimes you may need to prop your iPhone up while you're away from home. mophie's latest product helps you do that, but at a cost.
Report: Apple's next external monitor was 'completed' months ago
Apple is thought to have a new external monitor in the works and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it "completed work on it months ago."
Looking for a DVD drive for your Mac mini? Check these out
If you find yourself looking for a DVD drive for your Mac mini, here are a few options to consider.