Apple will announce a whole new type of Mac dubbed Mac Studio during tomorrow's online event, according to a new report. Mac Studio will effectively take up the same amount of desk space as the current Mac mini but will be around four inches tall, according to that same report.

Citing people "familiar with the matter," YouTuber Luke Miani and Apple Track report that the machine will be around the same height as two M1 Mac mini devices stacked on top of each other.

It isn't yet clear exactly what Apple silicon this machine will have inside it, although a previous report suggested that Apple was testing both the M1 Max and a "variant of the Apple Silicon chip that is even more powerful than the current M1 Max." That's likely why this machine is taller than a Mac mini — the additional space gives Apple room for more cooling.