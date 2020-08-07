The new 27-inch iMac is here, and iMore alumni Rene Ritchie got his hands on one to put together a full review.

Apple announced the new iMac a few days ago in a press release. The new computer received "faster Intel processors up to 10 cores, double the memory capacity, next-generation AMD graphics, superfast SSDs across the line with four times the storage capacity, a new nano-texture glass option for an even more stunning Retina 5K display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics."

Apple has brought the nano-texture display from the Pro Display XDR to another Mac for the first time. Ritchie says that, despite the price increase, the upgrade worth it for those who need it.

"It absolutely does increase the price tag by $500, and it does require you to be a bit more careful about how hard and how often you clean it ... It's not XDR (or extreme dynamic range) like the Pro Display ... but the color detail, just everything about the way it looks is so much better than any panel like this has any right to."

The new iMac has also, finally, gotten an upgrade to its webcam. The camera has gone from the old 720p FaceTime HD camera to a new, smarter 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Ritchie says that the new hardware upgrades, even more than the higher resolution, really make the new camera shine.

"The hardware, just by itself, is much better. And thanks to the T2 chip and its iPhone 7-level image signal processor, you get really good computational video as well. The bits are just way better."

You can check out Rene Ritchie's full review below: