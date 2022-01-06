A massive 87% of teens reportedly own their own iPhone, while 88% expect their next phone to have an Apple logo on the back. That's according to the latest numbers coming out of a Piper Sandler survey.

The numbers shouldn't be all that surprising given the iPhone's popularity, especially among younger users. The same goes for the 88% of teens planning on getting an iPhone next time out — the likelihood of kids switching to Android is low, something that Apple continues to ensure thanks to its thriving services business that encompasses things that teens could become attached to. Apple Music and Apple Arcade are just two examples.

Piper Sandler also notes that both figures are "near record highs" for the survey, suggesting the iPhone brand is as strong as ever.