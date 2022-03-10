According to reports, iTunes and App Store purchases appear to have stopped working in Russia for customers using bank cards or digital codes.

According to iPhones.ru (Translated):

Attention! In Russia, perhaps, they turned off the purchase of iTunes and App Store recharge codes iPhones.ru from 9 am noticed problems among Russians when ordering digital codes to replenish the Balance of the App Store in bank applications - for example, Sber and Tinkoff.

iPhones.ru says that if confirmed, Russian App Store customers have no way to pay for Apple services except connecting a mobile phone to their account, however, customers are also reporting issues with this service.

The outlet is also reporting that it is no longer possible to buy iTunes gift cards to replenish your Apple ID account through several banks including Alfa-Bank, Sber, and Tinkoff.

Alfa-Bank warned its users on Wednesday that Russian cards would stop working on the App Store in the country.

Apple has stopped selling its products in the country in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is also supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, and Tim Cook gave a subtle nod of support to the country by donning blue and yellow for the Apple event on Tuesday, where the company announced its new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and Mac Studio with Studio Display.