After Apple announced the new Mac Studio, many were wondering if Apple will ever bring an update to the 27-inch iMac or a return of the iMac Pro. A new report makes all of that seem less likely.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple has no plans to release a "larger-screen iMac in the near future." If true, this means that those wishing for a new 27-inch iMac powered by Apple silicon will be disappointed.

Sources told 9to5Mac that Apple currently has no plans to release a larger-screen iMac in the near future. The information comes from the same sources that revealed to us the plans for Mac Studio and Studio Display in advance.

The report goes on to say that no iMac will receive Apple's higher-end chips. This could not only mean that the regular iMac will go without such chips, but also calls into question any return of an iMac Pro.

This not only applies to a larger screen model, but also versions with Pro, Max, or Ultra chips. Based on information seen by 9to5Mac, Apple is working on a new 24-inch iMac expected to be introduced sometime in 2023, but similar to the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, it is unlikely to feature Apple's high-end processors.

If the report holds true, it would mean that the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are Apple's new pro-level desktop machines with the Mac mini and 24-inch iMac as the company's consumer-level machines.