What you need to know
- A new report claims that Apple has no plans to release a new 27-inch iMac.
- The report also calls into question the return of the iMac Pro.
- It appears that the Mac Studio and Mac Pro will be Apple's sole "Pro" desktop Macs.
After Apple announced the new Mac Studio, many were wondering if Apple will ever bring an update to the 27-inch iMac or a return of the iMac Pro. A new report makes all of that seem less likely.
According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple has no plans to release a "larger-screen iMac in the near future." If true, this means that those wishing for a new 27-inch iMac powered by Apple silicon will be disappointed.
Sources told 9to5Mac that Apple currently has no plans to release a larger-screen iMac in the near future. The information comes from the same sources that revealed to us the plans for Mac Studio and Studio Display in advance.
The report goes on to say that no iMac will receive Apple's higher-end chips. This could not only mean that the regular iMac will go without such chips, but also calls into question any return of an iMac Pro.
This not only applies to a larger screen model, but also versions with Pro, Max, or Ultra chips. Based on information seen by 9to5Mac, Apple is working on a new 24-inch iMac expected to be introduced sometime in 2023, but similar to the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, it is unlikely to feature Apple's high-end processors.
If the report holds true, it would mean that the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are Apple's new pro-level desktop machines with the Mac mini and 24-inch iMac as the company's consumer-level machines.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
YouTube pauses all monetization in Russia, blocks RT & Sputnik globally
YouTube has announced that it has paused all monetization in Russia while also blocking RT and Sputnik's channels worldwide.
Review: Triangle Strategy is a strong but flawed tactics game
Triangle Strategy turns in a solid plot and characters with some great tactic gameplay innovations. The pacing can feel bogged down though, and a lot of things are unnecessarily unclear on your first playthrough. Here's our review.
WhatsApp is improving its contact pages and you might already have them
WhatsApp is rolling out big changes to the way its contact pages look and you might already have them — the change isn't just available to those on the recent beta.
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives.
Do you like the look of Apple's Magic Keyboard, but want something a little different? Here are the best Magic Keyboard alternatives.