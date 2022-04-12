We might have a little bit longer to wait for Apple's rumored mixed reality headset.

In a new report seen by 9to5Mac, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu said that despite some rumors indicating a late 2022 release, Apple's mixed reality headset could be delayed until the first quarter of 2023. Once it does release, the analyst expects Apple to sell more than a million units in the first year.

In a report seen by 9to5Mac, Pu mentions that Apple's new headset may face a slight delay for the first quarter of 2023. The analyst also believes that Apple will sell something between 1 million and 1.5 million units of its new headset in its first year. The report also mentions that the in-house designed chip will be one of the main differentiators of Apple's mixed reality headset against its competitors. The device is expected to have more than 10 sensors (including cameras) combined, which should benefit Sony, Will Semi, Sunny Optical, and other parts suppliers.

Apple's mixed reality headset is expected to feature a new in-house processor purpose-built by the company for the headset, much like it did with the M1 series of chips for the Mac when Apple transitioned away from Intel. The headset is expected to feature support for both virtual reality and augmented reality with up to ten sensors, eye tracking, and hand tracking. According to analysts, the headset could cost as much as $3000.

Rumors have continued to grow that Apple could make some sort of announcement regarding the headset at WWDC in June. Some believe Apple could provide a sneak peek of the headset as well as the rumored RealityOS software that will power it.