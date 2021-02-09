A new report claims that just 5% of new iPhone 12 series sales were for the smaller iPhone 12 mini model during the month of January 2021.

According to numbers put together by Counterpoint and shared by Reuters, the smallest iPhone has been less of a hit than many might have expected. However, it's important to remember that none of these numbers are Apple's – the one company that knows exactly how many iPhone 12 mini handsets have been sold.

Reuters believes that the lack of interest in a small iPhone comes from the way people are consuming content nowadays.

Smartphone users have switched to larger devices in recent years as they devour more video content on-the-go and binge on visually rich social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and Snapchat.

Prior to the iPhone 12 mini launch in November of last year, we'd heard from a very vocal group that all they wanted was an iPhone that was smaller than the growing lineup. Whether those people were smaller in number than we expected isn't clear, but it seems increasingly likely that the iPhone 12 mini sales numbers are on the low side.

Recent reports have Apple slashing orders iPhone 12 mini orders, potentially due to the pandemic.