While the Mac mini didn't get any airtime at Apple's "Peek Performance" event, it appears Apple still has big plans for its tiny desktop.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to release new versions of the Mac mini packed with the unreleased M2 and M2 Pro processor. The M2 chip is reportedly based on the A15 Bionic chip and will include an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

Codenamed J473, the new Mac mini will be powered by the M2 chip, which is Apple's next-generation entry-level chip for Macs and iPads. M2 will represent the first major upgrade to Apple's "M" family of chips since the introduction of the M1 in 2020. Internally known as "Staten," M2 is based on the current A15 chip, while M1 is based on the A14 Bionic. Just like M1, M2 will feature an eight-core CPU (four performance cores and four efficiency cores), but this time with a more powerful 10-core GPU. The new performance cores are codenamed "Avalanche," and efficiency cores are known as "Blizzard."

The report also claims that Apple will release a version powered by the M2 Pro chip which will feature a 12-core CPU.

According to 9to5Mac's sources, Apple had plans to introduce high-end versions of the current Mac mini with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, but they were probably scrapped to make way for the Mac Studio. This time, Apple has also been working on another new Mac mini (codenamed J474) that features the M2 Pro chip – a variant with eight performance cores and four efficiency cores, totaling a 12-core CPU versus the 10-core CPU of the current M1 Pro.

The report says that development of the M2 Mac mini is nearly complete and that the company could announce the new version as soon as this year.

While we have to wait to see what happens with the Mac mini but, in the meantime, we can enjoy the Mac Studio, Apple's brand new desktop computer that the company announced alongside the new Studio Display.