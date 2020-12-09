What you need to know
- New code found in watchOS 7.2 suggests the update will check for AFib at higher heart rates than previous releases.
- That could allow the feature to be more accurate and alert users even while exercising.
Apple's upcoming watchOS 7.2 and iOS 14.3 updates will allow Apple Watch wearers to be notified of the potential for Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) when their heart is beating at a higher rate than previous releases could monitor. That's according to a new report by MacRumors.
Based on code discovered in the updates and a new "version 2 algorithm" spotted in developer documentation, the report believes that users will be notified of AFib even when exercising.
Based on beta code uncovered by MacRumors, it's likely that the new algorithm will allow the ECG app to check for atrial fibrillation (AFib) at higher heart rates - during exercise, for example.
AFib alerts are triggered when Apple Watch detects an abnormal heart rhythm and it's been proven to save lives in the past. Some have suggested that the watch was only able to record AFib at lower heart rates, however, making it less effective than it could be. That will hopefully be rectified as of watchOS 7.2 – an update likely to arrive within days.
You can learn more about the Apple Watch's ability to check for AFib and more in our guide.
