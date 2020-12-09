Retro widget On IphonesSource: App Craft Studio

What you need to know

  • Retro Widgets 2 adds Snake II from the old Nokia days.
  • You can even play it on your Apple Watch.

Retro Widgets was already a great way to get some Nokia-inspired widgets onto your Home screen but it's now bigger and better than ever. The big addition? No other than Snake II from the old Nokia days!

Oh, and you can play it using the 1,3,7, and 9 keys. And you can play it on your Apple Watch, too. Our collective cups runneth over!

Retro Widgets Snake On Iphone Apple WatchSource: App Craft Studio

Snake II includes:

  • Game Center including support for leaderboards.
  • 5 original mazes.
  • 9 levels.
  • Original artwork and animations.

You also get the same retro-style widgets that made the first release so compelling, including a clock, signal strength, battery level, and your carrier name even if you're using two SIMs. It's all wrapped up in a nice bundle with exclusive artwork to make it look pretty. How cool is that?

If you fancy yourself a bit of a Snake II whizz or just want some of that year 2000 nostalgia, this is the app – and widgets – for you. You can download Retro Widgets 2 from the App Store for $1.99 now.

