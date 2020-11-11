What you need to know
- Apple has announced the M1, its first Apple silicon-based Mac processor.
- The company also unveiled three new Macs running the chip.
- Reviewers have posted their reaction and first impressions about the M1 and the new Macs.
On Tuesday at Apple's "One More Thing" event, Apple announced its first Apple silicon-based chip, the M1 processor. It also announced three new Macs featuring the M1 - a new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.
A bunch of tech reviewers on YouTube posted their first thoughts about the M1 chip, Apple's new Macs, and what it will mean for the Mac. While we will all have to wait until the new Macs get into everyone's hands to see how they perform in the real world, you can check out all of their first impressions below.
MKBHD on the M1
iJustine talks M1 and new Macs
Dave Lee focuses on MacBooks and M1
Rene Ritchie dives into M1 and Intel
Brian Tong goes into the new Macs
Krystal Lora is all about the new Macs
Matthew Moniz talks Air and Pro
Is there a creator that covered the M1 and new Macs that we didn't feature on this list? Let us know and we might add them!
