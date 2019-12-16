Rewound, the viral app that lets you turn your iPhone into an iPod Classic when listening to Apple Music has been pulled from the App Store. Reported by MacRumors, the app developer published an article on Medium announcing the action taken on the app as well as what the future of Rewound might be.

Rewound was initially launched on the App Store last week and had already hit 170,000 downloads before it was pulled. The idea behind the app was simple: it allowed users to turn their iPhone into a 2000s era iPod, click wheel and all, and enjoy some nostalgia while listening to their Apple Music library. It quickly garnered a fan base from anyone who had used an iPod before the advent of the iPhone.