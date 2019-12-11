A few days ago, The Verge and other outlets highlighted an upcoming app called Rewound that let you skin your iPhone into an iPad. By downloading free skins — and changing the way navigation works in the app — you can convert your iPhone into an iPod Classic or even an iPod: U2 Edition.

Rebound is finally available on the Apple App Store and is free at the moment. The listing says that there are in-app purchases, but we were unable to access them at this time. Maybe they'll be added with a future update to remove possible advertisements. Only time will tell, and we'll keep you posted as soon as we know more.

Once you've downloaded the app, head over to settings and select Skin. This will allow you to superimpose an image onto the bottom half of the app and reorganize the navigation. If you search for the hashtag #rewoundskins on Twitter, you'll be able to download a number of them from users who have created them. Just save the images to Photos. Our favorites are the black, iPod Classic skin from Mike Crumbella and the iPod: U2 Edition skin from DonationBuilder.

If you want to go back in time to a simpler time, be sure to check out the Rewound music player. We've been playing around with it for a few hours now and absolutely love it. Hopefully, a future update will allow you to customize it even further, like changing fonts or adding a glass effect to top half of the app.