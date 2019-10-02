Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Brick, Looper) and George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau, Ocean's 12, The Bourne Ultimatum) have teamed up with Apple to create two short films shot entirely on iPhone 11 Pro. First posted by CNET , both filmmakers used the 11 Pro to create two mini short films. Johnson's effort is called Paris 9/19, and is a series of shots around Paris set to music. Check out the video below!

Having made his film, Johnson tweeted the following:

It made me want to do it more often, not get too precious and just occasionally make something.

Nolfi's effort does appear to be on Vimeo also, and was included in the CNET article, however at the moment password protection seems to be preventing viewing. Nolfi's film is about a child doing soccer ball tricks to impress a crowd.

When asked about his experience Nolfi said this: