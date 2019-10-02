What you need to know
- Rian Johnson and George Nolfi have created short films shot on iPhone 11 Pro.
- The results are fantastic.
- Shows immense promise for the future of iPhone based filmmaking.
Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Brick, Looper) and George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau, Ocean's 12, The Bourne Ultimatum) have teamed up with Apple to create two short films shot entirely on iPhone 11 Pro. First posted by CNET, both filmmakers used the 11 Pro to create two mini short films. Johnson's effort is called Paris 9/19, and is a series of shots around Paris set to music. Check out the video below!
Having made his film, Johnson tweeted the following:
It made me want to do it more often, not get too precious and just occasionally make something.— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 21, 2019
Nolfi's effort does appear to be on Vimeo also, and was included in the CNET article, however at the moment password protection seems to be preventing viewing. Nolfi's film is about a child doing soccer ball tricks to impress a crowd.
When asked about his experience Nolfi said this:
"It was a lot of fun shooting a project on a phone knowing I had three lenses to choose from...It felt like a hybrid production, possessing the advantages of a phone yet with some of the key creative tools of traditional studio filmmaking."
The iPhone 11 Pro is a marked upgrade on previous iPhone cameras, mostly thanks to Apple's new triple-camera system with a telephoto, wide and ultra wide lens. Whilst that sounds good on paper, these videos show that in the real world the iPhone is becoming a major player in film creation.