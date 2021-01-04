What you need to know
- The ring in the New Year Activity Challenge has started to appear for Apple Watch users.
Apple's new Ring in the New Year Activity Challenge is now live for a ton of people, carrying on what has become an annual tradition for Apple Watch wearers.
The new challenge requires Apple Watch users to close their three rings for seven days in a row during the month of January, with a new badge available to those who do.
Ring in the New Year Challenge
Start 2021 off right. This January, earn this award by closing all three rings for seven days in a row.
Apple often runs challenges like this around notable dates, with a new year being one of those that has been offered up before.
Anyone who wants to see the badge for themselves can head into the Fitness app on their iPhone and tap the Awards button to see all available and completed challenges.
