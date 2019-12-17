The Activity Challenge, after first seeing its debut in 2017 and continuing on through 2018, was mysteriously missing from the New Year in 2019. However, the challenge is set to return in 2020 and Apple Watch owners should expect to receive a notification on their watch announcing the challenge in the coming days.

The 'Ring in the New Year' Activity Challenge, for those who complete it, will earn Apple Watch owners a special badge and exclusive Activity stickers for iMessage. To complete the challenge, competitors will have to close all three Activity rings for seven days.

To close all three rings users will have to:

Stand for at least one minute across 12 different hours Exercise for 30 minutes Burn up to your personal active calorie goal

The 'Ring in the New Year' Activity Challenge will kick off on January 7th and last until January 31st.

