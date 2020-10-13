Apple's iPhone 12 is over, and whilst it announced its fair share of brand new products, it also killed a few off in process. Here's everything that Apple has put an end to with its latest event.
iPhone chargers
Not the concept of charging per say, just chargers in boxes. In fact, Apple is removing both the charger and the Lightning headphones from the boxes of its iPhone 12 lineup, just like it did with Apple Watch. Apple says the move will save 2 million tons of waste, the same as taking 450,000 cars off the road every year.
iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max
With the introduction of four new iPhones into its lineup, Apple was always going to have to make room. Apple no longer offers the iPhone 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max on its website. You'll be able to get them from plenty of other locations, however Apple's iPhone lineup now consists of the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE.
UrBeats3
Apple also announced new Beats Flex headphones very quietly whilst the event was going down, it means Apple has discontinued its urBeats3 headphones.
Updating
We'll keep updating this post as more missing products and services come to light!
