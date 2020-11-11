What you need to know
- Roku is rolling out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support.
- Specifically, it's coming to selected 4K Roku devices.
- That includes the Ultra, Streambar, and Streaming Stick+.
Roku has today announced it is bringing AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to select 4K streaming devices.
In a press release today the company stated:
ROKU today announced, with the release of Roku® OS 9.4, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support is now available on select 4K Roku devices, including the Roku Ultra, Roku Streambar, Roku Smart Soundbar, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Premiere. Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are expected to roll out to supported 4K Roku TV models with Roku OS 9.4 in the coming days.
As is expected, Roku says AirPlay 2 support will enable its customers to stream and share all of their favorite Roku content from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, directly to a supported Roku device for big-screen viewing. HomeKit support will also allow customers to control their Roku devices with their voice, using the Home app and Siri for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.
Roku OS Senior VP Ilya Asnis said "With Roku OS 9.4 now available on streaming players, we are adding all-new ways to navigate and control content-rich experiences on Roku devices as well as ensuring Roku devices provide a great entertainment experience for customers, regardless of what other technology products they prefer in their homes and particularly with the addition of Apple AirPlay and HomeKit."
The supported Roku devices are:
- Roku Ultra
- Roku Streambar
- Roku Smart Soundbar
- Roku Streaming Stick+
- Roku Premiere
Roku announced that it would roll out the support last week.
