You can now control your Roku from your Apple Watch! The Roku companion app on Apple Watch has 3 great functions:

Remote – Control your Roku from your wrist, same great remote, just sized for your watch.

Channels – Quickly connect to your favorite channels on Roku. We have ordered them by most recently launched to get you to the channels you love faster.

Voice – We have added voice control. Search Content, say commands, all in your secret spy, inspector gadget way. (only for supported devices that have voice).