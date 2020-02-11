First announced back at CES 2020, Intellithings has released an update to its RoomMe Personal Location Sensor app to add support for Siri Shortcuts, giving owners of the company's smart home accessory a way to activate "charms" via voice manually. RoomMe's charms are essentially smart home automations, that can set specific lighting levels, or play a favorite playlist automatically based on who has entered the room.

For Apple iPhone users, RoomMe now also supports Siri Shortcuts. With this functionality enabled, RoomMe users can create a shortcut to have Siri manually execute a RoomMe charm on demand. Operation of RoomMe charms via Siri Shortcuts gives users the flexibility to take advantage of their pre-defined room settings and manually adjust connected smart home devices in a room with a simple voice command and without the need to walk into that room.

The RoomMe Personal Location Sensor is a ceiling mounted accessory that communicates directly to phones within a household using Bluetooth Low Energy to determine when to activate charms. Priorities can be established in order to avoid changing the tunes when everyone is within a room, and the system currently works with popular smart home accessories like Philips Hue light bulbs, and platforms, such as Apple's HomeKit.

In addition to Siri Shortcuts, the latest app update has introduced a status report feature that can be summoned via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, which lets users know which rooms are occupied around the home. The status report includes details such as who is in the room, and how long they have been there on demand. Support for Logitech's Harmony Hub and Insteon's home automation hub has also been added.

Version 1.5 of the RoomMe app is now available to download, and the complete list of updates includes the following: