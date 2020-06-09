What you need to know
- Intellithings has released a new update that adds support for IFTTT and Hubitat to the RoomMe Personal Location Sensor.
- Support for IFTTT and Hubitat allows for loads of new automation potential with accessories from tons of categories.
- Latest integrations join an already packed list which includes HomeKit, Philips Hue, ecobee, Sonos and more.
Intellithings has announced the release of a new update to its RoomMe Personal Location Sensor that has enabled support for smart home services, IFTTT and Hubitat. The update, which is available for free today, opens the doors to tons of new automation potential through a variety of smart accessory categories.
"Support for IFTTT, Hubitat, and the ability to trigger pre-defined scenes make RoomMe more powerful than ever," said Oren Kotlicki, founder and CEO of Intellithings. "With this integration, RoomMe can be used to trigger an entire universe of connected devices and systems for the smart home. RoomMe adds a level of personalization that the smart home has been missing and gives IFTTT users the ability to trigger their automations in an entirely new way. The possibilities for these personalized automations are endless, and users are only limited by their imagination. We cannot wait to see how customers integrate RoomMe into their IFTTT applets and create new use cases with the presence intelligence RoomMe brings."
The RoomMe Personal Location Sensor is a unique take on automation as it relies on the presence of assigned smart phones and select smart watches to determine when to perform actions such as turning on the lights. As we noted in our review back in February, RoomMe's approach offers truly personal automations that do not just run when any motion is detected, and it allows for specific preferences like light levels.
Added integration with IFTTT and Hubitat enables the RoomMe Personal Location Sensor to work with a plethora of devices which already support the popular platforms. The latest additions join a list of existing services and devices that work with the sensor which include Philips Hue, LIFX, ecobee, Sonos, Wink, and HomeKit.
In addition to IFTTT and Hubitat, the RoomMe PLS is also now capable of triggering scenes that are configured with supported devices and systems. Scene support allows the RoomMe to pull in automations that are built with other apps and platforms, such as Apple's HomeKit, with just a few taps.
To get started with the new integrations, users will simply need to download the latest version (2.1.0) of the RoomMe Smart Automation app, which is available now on the AppStore, or through Google Play. After updating, users can then choose to connect their IFTTT and Hubitat accounts through a simple sign in process.
The RoomMe Personal Location Sensor is sold in a starter set which includes two sensors at a retail price of $198. Additional add-on sensors and larger starter kits are available directly from the Intellithings Online Store.
IFTTT, Hubitat, and more
RoomMe Personal Location Sensor
Personal automation
Sold in packs of two, the RoomMe PLS provides personalized automations that activate quickly upon entering a room with your connected smartphone. The latest update adds integration with IFTTT and Hubitat which opens the doors to tons of new automations.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Aberdeen, Scotland rolls out Apple Pay Express Transit to all First busses
Aberdeen beats some of the biggest cities on the planet to Apple Pay Express Transit. First busses throughout the city are online and ready to go.
Twitter now labeling all tweets linking 5G and coronavirus
Twitter is now labeling tweets proliferating 5G conspiracy theories about coronavirus.
Apple is no longer signing iOS 13.5, stopping jailbreakers from downgrading
The jailbreak world got a win when it was discovered that all devices running iOS 13.5 could be jailbroken. But you're now out of luck if you aren't already running that particular release.
These are the best HomeKit light switches that you can buy today
A HomeKit light switch is an easy way to modernize your home. We've compiled a list of the best options for you to browse.