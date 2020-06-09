The RoomMe Personal Location Sensor is a unique take on automation as it relies on the presence of assigned smart phones and select smart watches to determine when to perform actions such as turning on the lights. As we noted in our review back in February, RoomMe's approach offers truly personal automations that do not just run when any motion is detected, and it allows for specific preferences like light levels.

"Support for IFTTT, Hubitat, and the ability to trigger pre-defined scenes make RoomMe more powerful than ever," said Oren Kotlicki, founder and CEO of Intellithings. "With this integration, RoomMe can be used to trigger an entire universe of connected devices and systems for the smart home. RoomMe adds a level of personalization that the smart home has been missing and gives IFTTT users the ability to trigger their automations in an entirely new way. The possibilities for these personalized automations are endless, and users are only limited by their imagination. We cannot wait to see how customers integrate RoomMe into their IFTTT applets and create new use cases with the presence intelligence RoomMe brings."

Intellithings has announced the release of a new update to its RoomMe Personal Location Sensor that has enabled support for smart home services, IFTTT and Hubitat . The update, which is available for free today, opens the doors to tons of new automation potential through a variety of smart accessory categories.

Added integration with IFTTT and Hubitat enables the RoomMe Personal Location Sensor to work with a plethora of devices which already support the popular platforms. The latest additions join a list of existing services and devices that work with the sensor which include Philips Hue, LIFX, ecobee, Sonos, Wink, and HomeKit.

In addition to IFTTT and Hubitat, the RoomMe PLS is also now capable of triggering scenes that are configured with supported devices and systems. Scene support allows the RoomMe to pull in automations that are built with other apps and platforms, such as Apple's HomeKit, with just a few taps.

To get started with the new integrations, users will simply need to download the latest version (2.1.0) of the RoomMe Smart Automation app, which is available now on the AppStore, or through Google Play. After updating, users can then choose to connect their IFTTT and Hubitat accounts through a simple sign in process.

The RoomMe Personal Location Sensor is sold in a starter set which includes two sensors at a retail price of $198. Additional add-on sensors and larger starter kits are available directly from the Intellithings Online Store.