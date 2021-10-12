Ross Young: Apple Watch Series 8 could come in three sizes

The Apple Watch Series 8 could be the first to come in three different sizes.

At least, that's what display analyst Ross Young thinks. Young shot out a couple of tweets earlier today saying that customers shouldn't be surprised if Apple releases the next Apple Watch in three different sizes, a first for the company's smartwatch.

Would you like to see a bigger display on Series 8 of the Apple Watch in 2022? Don't be surprised if there are 3 sizes next year...

Don't be surprised if there are 3 sizes next year... — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

From the first Apple Watch to the Apple Watch Series 7, there have always been two different sizes of the smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in both a 41mm and 45mm configuration, an upgrade from the previous 40mm and 41mm sizes of the Apple Watch Series 6. In addition to the larger size, the latest Apple Watch packs a 20% larger display.

Young did not go as far as to say what size we could expect from an additional option with the Apple Watch Series 8. There has occasionally been the rumor about Apple making a tougher Apple Watch model made to withstand the elements, so the new option could be the introduction of that.

In addition to a new size, there are a number of rumors swirling about what we can expect from a future Apple Watch. From a redesign to temperature monitoring to blood glucose monitoring, we'll have to wait until next year to find out if any pan out.