Ross Young: 'iPhone SE Plus' to release in 2022 with 5G

The rumored redesigned iPhone SE might be delayed until 2024.
What you need to know

  • Apple could release an "iPhone SE Plus" next year.
  • This rumor comes from display analyst Ross Young.
  • Young says the new iPhone SE will feature the same 4.7-inch display but come with 5G.

There have been a lot of rumors about a new iPhone SE debuting next year, and we have yet another one to add to the list.

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple will introduce a new iPhone SE in 2022. The new phone, which will reportedly be called the "iPhone SE Plus," will still come with the same 4.7-inch LCD display but feature 5G connectivity.

Young goes on to say that the "iPhone SE 3," the one that is expected to feature a full redesign, has now been pushed back for a release in 2024.

We now hear the next LCD iPhone will be introduced in 2022 and called the SE Plus with the same 4.7" LCD as the 8 along with 5G. We hear the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7" - 6.1" LCD is now pushed to 2024.

The idea of an "iPhone SE Plus" featuring a 4.7-inch display is an odd one. Historically, Apple has used the "Plus" name in the iPhone line to indicate a larger screen size. The company has replaced "Plus" with "Max" for its Pro iPhones, but it's never used either naming convention for its regular iPhones since the iPhone 8 Plus.

If the rumor is true, it means that anyone waiting on an iPhone SE redesign has another two years to go before that could come to fruition.

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.