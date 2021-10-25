Ross Young: 'iPhone SE Plus' to release in 2022 with 5G

What you need to know
- Apple could release an "iPhone SE Plus" next year.
- This rumor comes from display analyst Ross Young.
- Young says the new iPhone SE will feature the same 4.7-inch display but come with 5G.
There have been a lot of rumors about a new iPhone SE debuting next year, and we have yet another one to add to the list.
According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple will introduce a new iPhone SE in 2022. The new phone, which will reportedly be called the "iPhone SE Plus," will still come with the same 4.7-inch LCD display but feature 5G connectivity.
Young goes on to say that the "iPhone SE 3," the one that is expected to feature a full redesign, has now been pushed back for a release in 2024.
We now hear the next LCD iPhone will be introduced in 2022 and called the SE Plus with the same 4.7" LCD as the 8 along with 5G. We hear the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7" - 6.1" LCD is now pushed to 2024.
The idea of an "iPhone SE Plus" featuring a 4.7-inch display is an odd one. Historically, Apple has used the "Plus" name in the iPhone line to indicate a larger screen size. The company has replaced "Plus" with "Max" for its Pro iPhones, but it's never used either naming convention for its regular iPhones since the iPhone 8 Plus.
If the rumor is true, it means that anyone waiting on an iPhone SE redesign has another two years to go before that could come to fruition.
