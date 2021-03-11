What you need to know
- ReadKit has gained new gestures and more in a new update.
- The RSS reader is now on sale for just $2.99.
The impressive RSS reading app ReadKit has a new version 1.1 update out with support for a range of new gestures. Alongside the ability to swipe though RSS entries, users can now also swipe fromm the edge of the screen to jump into web view quickly and easily.
The full list of gestures and new gesture preferences reads:
- Swipe navigation between articles: swipe left and right on the article to navigate back and forth between entries.
- Swipe from the right edge of the article screen to open original in web view.
- Added customizable secondary and supplementary swipe actions for entries in the list.
- Added customizable double tap action for article screen.
Gestures aren't the only addition here, either. Other improvements include support for teh self-hosted Miniflux services as well as the option to hide the article toolbar.
- Added support for self-hosted Miniflux service.
- Added new gestures with preferences (see below).
- Added hide article toolbar option to Reading preferences.
- Added animation options to General preferences.
- Added the number of unread/starred items to the title of entry list.
- Improved synchronization of accounts with background sync setting.
What's more, all of this is now available in the App Store for the bargain price of just $2.99. It normally sells for $4 so grab the app now while the going is good!
RSS really is one of the most underrated ways to keep up to speed with news. Reading RSS has never been more fun than on the best iPad you can get your hands on, whether that's an iPad Air or any other iPad for that matter.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Space Gray HomePods are unavailable, but don't expect a product refresh
The Space Gray HomePod is currently unavailable in the United States.
Apple VR headset patent reveals detachable speaker unit for audio
A new Apple patent reveals how an Apple VR headset of the future could feature a detachable speaker unit that can be coupled to the headset to provide audio to the user.
Bloomberg: Apple Car discussions 'have not gone well'
A new report from Bloomberg claims Apple may shift its Apple Car approach, adopting a similar strategy to that of the iPhone when it comes to manufacturing. The report says talks with existing manufacturers have not gone well.
These HomeKit-enabled smart light switches are the best of the best
The best HomeKit light switches are an easy way to modernize your home with the latest smart technology. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit switches on the market today.