The impressive RSS reading app ReadKit has a new version 1.1 update out with support for a range of new gestures. Alongside the ability to swipe though RSS entries, users can now also swipe fromm the edge of the screen to jump into web view quickly and easily.

The full list of gestures and new gesture preferences reads:

Swipe navigation between articles: swipe left and right on the article to navigate back and forth between entries.

Swipe from the right edge of the article screen to open original in web view.

Added customizable secondary and supplementary swipe actions for entries in the list.

Added customizable double tap action for article screen.

Gestures aren't the only addition here, either. Other improvements include support for teh self-hosted Miniflux services as well as the option to hide the article toolbar.

Added support for self-hosted Miniflux service.

Added new gestures with preferences (see below).

Added hide article toolbar option to Reading preferences.

Added animation options to General preferences.

Added the number of unread/starred items to the title of entry list.

Improved synchronization of accounts with background sync setting.

What's more, all of this is now available in the App Store for the bargain price of just $2.99. It normally sells for $4 so grab the app now while the going is good!

RSS really is one of the most underrated ways to keep up to speed with news. Reading RSS has never been more fun than on the best iPad you can get your hands on, whether that's an iPad Air or any other iPad for that matter.