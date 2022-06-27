Apple has again been rumored to be working on its first Apple Watch designed specifically for extreme sports, with a launch expected to take place as soon as the end of this year. A newly updated Apple Watch SE is also thought to be part of a lineup that will include the new Apple Watch Series 8.

While Apple Watch Series 8 will be the main attraction, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has again said that a rugged Apple Watch is in the cards for this year. Such a wearable is thought to be aimed at those who enjoy extreme sports — where a traditional Apple Watch may not be up to withstanding the pressures placed upon it. It's expected that the new wearable will be the best Apple Watch for people who enjoy the more extreme sports.

Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman also said that a new Apple Watch SE is coming this year.

The other major announcement this year at WWDC was watchOS 9. That update certainly heralds what we can expect from the Apple Watch Series 8 this fall. As I've reported, Apple is preparing three new variations: a new low-end SE, a standard Series 8 and a rugged edition aimed at extreme sports.

Little is known about either the new rugged Apple Watch or the updated SE, although Gurman does suggest that the new Apple Watch SE will not benefit from the larger screen that debuted as part of the Apple Watch Series 7 unveiling last year. It could, however, use the same recycled chip as the new Apple Watch Series 8.

If all goes according to previous years we can expect Apple to announce the new lineup of wearables in or around October, after September is given over to the new iPhone 14 lineup.