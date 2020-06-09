What you need to know
- An Apple leaker says a new iMac is on the way.
- Sonny Dickson says it will debut at WWDC.
- Listed features are a new design, T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU and no more fusion drive.
Apple leaker Sonny Dickson says that a new iMac may debut at WWDC, sporting a redesign, a T2 chip, and no more fusion drive.
In a tweet Dickson said:
New iMac incoming at WWDC. iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like bezels. T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and no more fusion drive
Last September, Dickson shared a mockup of the then-unreleased iPad Pro which wasn't too far off the real thing. Dickson does have something of a mixed track record when it comes to previous Apple leaks, but in isolation, this rumor seems to make sense.
All of the rumored specs seem plausible, such as the inclusion of Apple's T2 chip, and the death of the Fusion drive. An April report from China Times claimed that Apple is planning to launch a new 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020, pegged to be a replacement for Apple's 21.5-inch iMac. Apple's iMac was last updated in March of 2019. Beyond the usual internal updates, Dickson says that the new iMac will feature 'Pro Display like bezels' and be based more on the iPad Pro's design language, which could suggest a slight change to the form factor of the iMac's housing, or perhaps its bezel configuration.
Another report today suggests that Apple may be planning to announce a big change in its Mac lineup, by switching its Macs to ARM-based processors designed by Apple, moving away from the current range of Intel processors.
