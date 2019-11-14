Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued further predictions claiming that Apple will launch a new iPad Pro as well as the 'iPhone SE 2' in the first half of 2020.

As reported by MacRumors, the prediction was issued in a research note with TF International Securities. According to the report, the rumored new iPad Pro will feature 3D sensing thanks to a new rear camera that uses time-of-flight to measure objects in a room and generate a 3D map.

The report seems to correlate with a story earlier this week, in which Bloomberg suggested that Apple would indeed launch a new iPad Pro with said 3D camera next year, as early as the first half of 2020.

With regards to the iPhone 'SE 2', the rumored budget iPhone is also tipped for an early 2020 launch. It is rumored the device will cost $399, and will feature an A13 chip. There are also reports of an improved antenna. Away from the features, Kuo has previously predicted that the phone would begin mass production in January 2020 in time for a launch in March.

This latest report seems to confirm the previously rumored time frame, as well as rumblings of a refreshed iPad Pro coming next year.