What you need to know
- More rumors suggest Apple will launch a new iPad Pro and the 'iPhone SE 2' in the first half of 2020.
- Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the iPad Pro will feature a new 3D sensing rear camera.
- The 'iPhone SE 2' is a rumored 4.7-inch iPhone, pegged as a budget device in Apple's lineup.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued further predictions claiming that Apple will launch a new iPad Pro as well as the 'iPhone SE 2' in the first half of 2020.
As reported by MacRumors, the prediction was issued in a research note with TF International Securities. According to the report, the rumored new iPad Pro will feature 3D sensing thanks to a new rear camera that uses time-of-flight to measure objects in a room and generate a 3D map.
The report seems to correlate with a story earlier this week, in which Bloomberg suggested that Apple would indeed launch a new iPad Pro with said 3D camera next year, as early as the first half of 2020.
With regards to the iPhone 'SE 2', the rumored budget iPhone is also tipped for an early 2020 launch. It is rumored the device will cost $399, and will feature an A13 chip. There are also reports of an improved antenna. Away from the features, Kuo has previously predicted that the phone would begin mass production in January 2020 in time for a launch in March.
This latest report seems to confirm the previously rumored time frame, as well as rumblings of a refreshed iPad Pro coming next year.
Stanford Medicine publishes paper on its Apple Watch Heart Study
Stanford has published a paper analyzing the results of its Apple Watch Heart Study, in which over 400,00 people took part.
People won't stop complaining about the MacBook Pro keyboard for a reason
Apple can't seem to do anything right when it comes to keyboard design for the MacBook lineup. We got what we wanted, a scissor mechanism, but we're still complaining.
A Better Finder Rename is going to make your life so much easier
If you rename a lot of files on a regular basis, this bulk automation tool will make the lazy in you very happy.
Must-have accessories for new Mac owners
So you just got a new Mac. You're going to need a few peripherals to go with it.