What you need to know
- Apple may drop support for a few phones with iOS 15.
- The phones that may lose support are the original iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus.
Reported by The Verifier (via 9to5Mac, Apple may be dropping support for the original iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus when it release's the next version of iOS, most likely called iOS 15.
The Verifier seems to have a decent track record in reporting on what devices the latest versions of iOS will and will not support.
The report comes from The Verifier, which has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple rumors. With that being said, it did accurately report that the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 would not get updates past iOS 12. It also accurately reported that iOS 14 would support all of the same iPhones as iOS 13.
9to5Mac has assembled the list that, if the report is correct, show what iPhones will be supported by iOS 15 when it releases to the public presumably next fall:
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
It is currently unclear what kinds of features may be in store for users in iOS 15. We most likely will start to hear rumors around that as we get closer to the spring of 2021. Apple will unveil its latest software at what will most likely still be another virtual event in June of next year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple updates Windows Migration Assistant for macOS Big Sur
Apple has released a new version of its Windows Migration Assistant for macOS Big Sur.
Apple teases 'The Oprah Conversation' with Barack Obama in new video
Apple TV+ has a new teaser for Oprah's interview with President Obama and we even get a look at how the whole thing went down remotely.
Apple execs say AR has 'enormous potential' for devices today and tomorrow
In a new interview, Apple's AR execs have said that the technology has 'enormous' potential to help folks in their lives right now and in devices of the future.
Get protected with the best iPhone 6s cases
Protect your iPhone 6s with an awesome case. Here are our favorites!