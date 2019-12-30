What you need to know
- A rumor suggests that Apple may be planning to launch a (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch.
- French site WatchGeneration has suggested a (PRODUCT)RED Series 5 Apple Watch briefly appeared in an Apple database.
- Apple has previously released several (PRODUCT)RED editions of its products, including a Sport Band and Loop for Apple Watch.
A rumor (I repeat, rumor) from French site WatchGeneration via Consomac has suggested that Apple may be planning to release a (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch Series 5.
WatchGeneration is a sister site of MacGeneration, an outlet which has previously been on the money when it comes to Apple leaks. Back in October, MacGeneration spotted a rendering of the then-rumored 16-Inch MacBook Pro within macOS Catalina that turned out to be bang on the money.
According to WatchGeneration's report (and some rusty Google translation), they claim:
...but we have everything to believe that such a model is in the pipes of the manufacturer: it briefly appeared in an Apple database, under a reference number different from RED bracelets... From what we have learned, it would be a Series 5, probably with the aluminum case, and branded RED.
Amongst its (PRODUCT)RED lineup, Apple already has a Sport Loop and Sport Band for its Apple Watch, but no actual (PRODUCT)RED Watch. The report claims that the reference number spotted is different from those existing products, which would suggest that this is a (PRODUCT)RED Watch, not a Watch Band.
Apple has an extensive (PRODUCT)RED range, which it launched back in 2006. Since then, Apple has contributed money to the Global Fund to fight AIDS in Africa with each purchase, raising some $220 million in the process.
This #WorldAIDSDay we mark our 13th year partnering with @RED to fight AIDS in Africa. Since 2006, our customers have helped us raise $220M. AIDS-related deaths have fallen by more than half since 2004. Together we can achieve an AIDS-free generation. https://t.co/h4wnIDGAmq— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 1, 2019
In the report, WatchGeneration suggests that a (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch would be similar in color to Apple's (PRODUCT)RED iPod Touch. The rumor also states that because the rumored Watch would be made from aluminum, it would retail at the same price as the other Series 5 aluminum models, currently $399. There is no clear indication as to when a (PRODUCT)RED might be released.
As with all rumors of this nature, take it with a good pinch of salt. There is nothing concrete at this stage, however as mentioned, Apple has an extensive (PRODUCT)RED lineup of both devices and accessories, and there seems to be no glaringly obvious reason as to why Apple might not want to add an Apple Watch to the ranks.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
