What you need to know
- Apple's rumored iPhone SE 2 might not be called that after all.
- A new report has the phone badged as iPhone 9 instead.
- Whatever it's called, it's expected to arrive next year.
The heavily rumored iPhone SE 2 might not be called that after all. According to a new report by Mac Otakara (via MacRumors.) citing an "informed source," it'll actually be called iPhone 9.
So far reports and rumors have the phone looking similar to iPhone 8 including the use of Touch ID and a 4.7-inch display. Inside it's likely to have the same A13 processor that powers iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, however. If this model really is a replacement for iPhone 8 rather than being the spiritual successor to the original iPhone SE, the iPhone 9 moniker would make tons of sense.
Whatever it ends up being called, it's said to start at $399 and have 64GB of storage as its base model. Color options will be Space Gray, Silver, and Red according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo also believes that the phone will go into production next month with a March 2020 announcement to follow. Given the fact iPhone SE was announced in March of 2016, that might fit with Apple's normal cadence.
Even if it was four years ago.
